Co-chairman Preston Johnson announced the results, which was from a combination of votes from season ticket holders and NFT holders.

He explained before revealing the position of the next signing: “They had the opportunity to vote and give live input, it wasn’t a specific player, but position groups e.g. Striker, Midfielder, Defender and Goalkeeper.

Coming in Fourth placed with 8.81% was a new Goalkeeper. Johnson said: “Based on these results we will not be getting a new Goalkeeper”.

A new defender was voted in third place with 18.91% of the votes, narrowly behind a new striker which was voted in second at 19.88%.

The winning position voted on by the fans and by a big margin was a new midfielder which weighed in with 52.4% of the votes.

Logan Matthews spoke about the vote and said: “I think it was a really good success story with how we can source this decision and how a a group of people can make a quality decision like this.”There was some initial doubts that the NFT holders voting lacked knowledge and therefore their votes could be misguiding but Matthews reassured the fans by saying: “A bunch of the NFT holders who wasn’t sure came into the chat on Discord and asked the Crawley fans for their opinion before voting.”

Johnson spoke about the new scouting regime which also aligns with getting the fans more involved with the running of the club and briefly explained how it would work.

DM22070092a.jpg. Football: Crawley Town v QPR. Crawley manager Kevin Betsy. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

He said: “Their will be a £1200 prize for what we think is the best scouting report for Carlisle, we wanted to play dumb and act like we don’t know anything about Carlisle.

"We want to open it up for competition and potentially make it a regular thing going forward”.

He added “It should be a good opportunity for everyone to come together.”

WAGMI’s Logan Matthews also praised Kevin Betsy and his team for their resilience and team spirit after bouncing back from 2-0 down away to Hearts to earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Speaking on a Twitter space hosted by Logan Matthews and Preston Johnson, Matthews went on to say: “The obvious take away from this game is the comeback attitude of the lads, after falling 2-0 down to Hearts in the first 15 minutes, that could have easily been a back breaker.

"But really after that we controlled the game.”

Matthews also said about his frustration with the slow start to the game, a view that was shared by manager Kevin Betsy. Matthews said “A similar start to QPR, we came out a little slow.