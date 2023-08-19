BREAKING
Crawley Town picture gallery: Action and fans photos as Reds' unbeaten start comes to an end

Crawley Town’s unbeaten start to the League Two season ended at the Broadfield Stadium against Gillingham.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 19th Aug 2023, 21:06 BST

The match was a top-of-the-table clash with both sides previously unbeaten after three games. The Gills came out on top, thanks to Harry Ransom’s first-half own-goal after Dom Telford had a penalty saved for the hosts. It was the visitors' fourth consecutive 1-0 win to maintain their faultless start to the season.

Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the game to capture the action and fans.

