BREAKING
Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the actionCrawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action
Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action

Crawley Town picture gallery: All the action as Reds beat Forest Green Rovers

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos gave Crawley Town a 2-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 17th Feb 2024, 19:29 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 19:36 GMT

It ended a run of five games without a win for Scott Lindsey’s men. Natalie Mayhew of Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action.

Read Ryan Aird’s match report here.

Read Lucas Michael’s player ratings here.

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action

1. Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action

2. Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action

3. Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action

4. Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0

Crawley Town beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos. Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was at the game to capture the action Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page