Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday. Here are Eva Gilbert's pictures from the League Two clash.
Crawley Town picture gallery: All the action as Reds draw with Walsall

Crawley Town came from behind to earn a fifth draw in their last seven games against Walsall, as Liam Kelly’s thumping second-half finish rescued a point.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 14th Feb 2024, 08:51 GMT

Photographer Eva Gilbert was at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night – here is a gallery of her pictures.

Read Lucas Michael's match report here.

Read Tom Cunningham’s player ratings here.

Read Scott Lindsey’s reaction here.

Jeremy Kelly on his first start for Crawley Town on Tuesday night against Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Jeremy Kelly on his first start for Crawley Town on Tuesday night against Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert Photo: Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday. Here are Eva Gilbert's pictures from the League Two clash. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday. Here are Eva Gilbert's pictures from the League Two clash. Photo: Eva Gilbert

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday. Here are Eva Gilbert's pictures from the League Two clash. Photo: Eva Gilbert

