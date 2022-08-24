Crawley Town pitch invasion: EFL condemn supporters' actions while FA confirm investigation

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds fans stormed the pitch, despite being asked not to by the club, at the final whistle. You can see a video of the events above.

And now the club face have been contacted by EFL and the FA have confirmed they will be investigating last night’s events.

The EFL statement said: “The EFL condemns the actions taken by a number of individuals leading up to, during and following the unacceptable mass pitch incursion at the end of Crawley Town’s Second Round Carabao Cup tie against Fulham at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Scenes at the end of Crawley Town v Fulham

“EFL Clubs, their employees, the Football Supporters’ Association, and the game’s wider stakeholders, have made a collective commitment to ensure that the safety of all those involved in the game is not compromised by anti-social and criminal behaviour.

“Everyone associated with staging and attending football matches has a responsibility to meet that commitment and should also be fully aware that it is against the law to enter the pitch at any time without permission and doing so could result in a Club ban and criminal record for the perpetrators.

“More importantly, it puts the safety of players, coaches, managers, and match officials at risk. It is vital that those playing the game can do so safe in the knowledge that they will not be subjected to violent, threatening, or anti-social behaviour going forward.

“It is also ill advised to encourage and glorify such actions through social media, other digital platforms, and the broader media. This type of inappropriate behaviour is not welcomed and wherever appropriate, the authorities will take the necessary action to ensure this does not happen in the future.

“Whilst acknowledging the occasion of Crawley’s victory against a Premier League opponent, there can be no justification to enter the pitch without authority.

“Simply put, the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators.