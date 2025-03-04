Crawley Town player ratings: 7 the top mark and plenty of 5s and 6s as Reds are well beaten by Lincoln City

Crawley Town were well beaten 4-1 by Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium tonight.

Rob Elliot made four changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Cambridge United – and they had a great start with Kamari Doyle giving them the lead after good work from Will Swan and Charlie Barker.

But after that it was one-way traffic and goals from former Red James Collins, Jovon Makama and Dom Jeffries gave the home side a 3-1 half-time lead.

Elliot replaced Rory Feely with Louis Watson at half-time and the Reds looked better in the second half. But skipper Dion Conroy had to be replaced by Benjamin Tanimu after picking up what looked like a groin injury.

Chances were few and far between for either side but with four minutes to go, Joe Gardner breezed past Tanimu and slotted home to make it 4-1.

The defeat left Crawley second from bottom – and seven points from safety.

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott 6 – A good save just before James Collins was allowed a free header to score. No real chance with either second or third goal.

Ben Radcliffe 6 – Could have reacted quicker to Makama’s initial effort after it came off the post. Then gave ball away in dangerous area but Collins fired wide. Battled on after being kicked in the face by his own keeper!

Dion Conroy 6 – Defence as a whole struggled in the first half, including the usually solid Conroy. Lincoln’s attack seemed to be allowed too much space. Better at the start of the second half but worryingly went down with what looked like a groin injury and had to be replaced by Tanimu.

Rory Feely 5 – Good block from Jeffries’ effort just after Crawley had scored but that’s as good as it got for Feely. Should have done better for the Imps third goal when Jeffries got ahead of him. Replaced at half-time by Louis Watson.

Charlie Barker 7 – Played in midfield with both Ibrahim and Fraser missing.It was his shot/cross that was saved by Wickens that led to Doyle’s opener. He then moved into defence at the start of the second half, before moving into the centre of the back three – and taking the captain’s armband – when Conroy went off.

Ade Adeyemo 6 – Rarely got to see him go forward as he was needed defensively. Makama was able to get behind him for third goal. Replaced by Papadopoulos.

Max Anderson 6 – Gave the ball away a couple of times – had more control in the second half. Busy defensively.

Armando Quitirna 6 – Lively and had some good moments – seemed the most likely to create something, but never really did.

Kamari Doyle 6 – In the right place the right time to score the opener but quiet after that. Replaced by Holohan.

Tyreece John-Jules 5 – Had two good chances before half-time but one was saved and one was mis-kicked and went way over. His search for his first Reds goal continues. Struggled to make an impact.

Will Swan 5 – Did well in build up for Doyle’s opener with his pass to Barker. Rarely threatened the Lincoln goal but lacked service.

Subs:

Louis Watson 7 – replaced Feely at half-time. Reds looked better with him in midfield – full of running. Looked to make things happen.

Benjamin Tanimu 5 – replaced the injured Conroy. Was beaten too easily by Joe Gardner for Lincoln’s fourth goal.

Gavan Holohan 5 – replaced Doyle. Poor pass allowed Cadamateri through but Wollacott saved the Imps’ striker’s effort.

Anthony Papadopoulos n/a – replaced Adeyemo late on.