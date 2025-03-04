Crawley Town travel to Lincoln City tonight looking for their first win in four games and start climbing the League One table.

A win or a draw could see them rise one place above Cambridge United, as long as the Us lose at home to Stevenage.

Reds beat the Imps 3-0 in October for Rob Elliot’s first win in charge – but Lincoln got revenge in the FA Cup second round with a 4-3 win.

Michael Skubala’s side have only won one of their last seven games and currently sit 13th in the table.

Reds will be hoping for a better performance which saw them lose 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium against relegation rivals Cambridge.

And Elliot has made four changes to that side. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is suspended for his red card against Cambridge. Bradley Ibrahim and Liam Fraser also miss the game through injury. Harry Forster drops to the bench.

Ben Radcliffe, Ade Adeyemo, Max Anderson and Will Swan come into the side.

Tola Showunmi misses the game after being suspended for three games following an off-the-ball incident against Cambridge, which was not spotted by the officials.