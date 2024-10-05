Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for two defenders but 6s for midfielders and striker as Reds lose at Wycombe
Reds went behind in the 23rd minute when Fred Onyedinma slotted home from close range from Garath McCleary’s cross.
Chances were few and far between for Elliot’s side in the first but Harry Forster saw an effort rebound off the bar.
Reds had more possession in the second half but struggled to create any openings and test Franco Ravizzoli in the Swans’ goal.
Here are our player ratings.
Jojo Wollacott 8 - Did not have to make a save in anger in the first half - had no chance with the goal. Really good stop from Lubala after Williams gave ball away in second half.
Josh Flint 8 - Dominant in the air, as we have come to expect. And looked a threat when going forward. Forced a good save from Ravizolli. Booked
Toby Mullarkey 8 - A couple of good blocks in the first half and like Flint, was dominant in the air. Hardly put a foot wrong.
Joy Mukena 7 - Looked comfortable for most of the game. Led the back three well again. Replaced by Barker after getting injured
Jay Williams 7 - Gave away a few fouls but a typically battling performance. Broke up Wycombe’s play well. Nearly gifted Lubala an opening by Wollacott bailed him out. Booked
Bradley Ibrahim 7 - A battling performance and looked effective going forward and defending. Booked for moaning after not being given a penalty after he appeared to be tripped. Replaced by Camara
Ronan Darcy 7 - Incredible work rate again. Always looking to get involved but failed to create any openings. A frustrating afternoon for him. Quite second half.
Jeremy Kelly 6 - Played in a more central role but struggled to get involved. Didn’t get many chances to show his quick feet. Moved out wide when Forster went off
Armando Quitirna 6 - Always wanted the ball and showed some great trickery but tended to keep the ball too long. Replaced by Hepburn-Murphy
Harry Forster 8 - Some good early attacking runs but with no end product. Came closest to scoring in the first half when he hit the crossbar. Seemed to slot into left back when Reds were defending and did a good job. Good to see him returning to form after injury. Booked. Replaced by Roles
Will Swan 6 - Good early chance but denied by save. Worked hard and saw more of the ball than on Tuesday. Seemed stranded on his own at times. Replaced by Showmunwi
Subs
Barker 8 - Replaced Mukena. Fitted in well and put in a couple of important challenges. Looked calm on the ball.
Camara 7 - Replaced Ibrahim. Looked to make things happen. Booked
Roles 6 - Replaced Forster. Did not make an impact
Hepburn-Murphy 6 - Replaced Quitirna. Struggled to make an impact.
Showunmi 6 - Replaced Swan. Showed good strength to hold the ball up a couple times.