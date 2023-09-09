Crawley Town player ratings: 9/10 for former Newcastle United player, while seven others score 8/10 in dominant win over Newport County
Goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell (2) and skipper Ben Gladwin gave the Reds the win. It was a dominant display with some great goals on a very hot day.
Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings from the game.
Corey Addai 8: Good low save from Bogle before the striker scored, leaving him no chance. Hesitant when Bogle had ball in back of net again, but luckily the striker was offside. But did everything he was asked off and good distribution.
Liam Kelly 8: Tested Townsend with stinging volley in the first half. As industrious as ever - covered every blade of grass.
Harry Ransom 6: Given a tough time by Bogle and mistake led to first goal. Not his best 45 minutes in a Crawley shirt. Replaced at half time by Johnson
Laurence Maguire 7: A solid performance, caught out at times. Replaced by Harry Forster
Ben Gladwin 8: Still getting back to full match sharpness but had some good moments. Got in promising attacking positions. Much improved in the second half with some great touches. Well-taken goal. Replaced by Jack Roles
Danilo Orsi 7: Took a heavy knock in the first half and needed treatment. Had one chance in the first half but seemed slow to react. Battled hard up front against a rugged defence
Ronan Darcy 8: Involved in a lot of good football Crawley produced. Linked up well with Campbell. Replaced by Raf Khaleel.
Nick Tsaroulla 8: Another quality strike toi give Reds an early lead.
Jay Williams 8: Won a lot of battles on the floor and in the air. Is he Lindsey’s shrewdest signing? Booked for tussle with Bogle.
Adam Campbell 9: Was instrumental in setting up Tsaroulla’s early strike. Could have scored himself early on as well before his two goals in the second half - the second was a stunner. Replaced by Klaidi Lolos
Will Wright 8: A good tussle with Bogle. Performed well in the centre of the back three - always dangerous with set pieces and thrown ins.
Subs:
Johnson: Replaced Ransom at half-time. Was very solid, looked sharper than Ransom
Forster n/a: Replaced Maguire
Khaleel n/a: Replaced Campbell
Lolos n/a: Replaced Darcy
Roles n/a; Replaced Gladwin