Live
Crawley Town 3, Newport County 1 LIVE: Campbell double gives Reds two-goal cushion
Crawley Town host Newport County County at the Broadfield Stadium this weekend.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Lindsey’s men go into the game following a 4-3 win against League One Charltoin in the EFL TRophy on Tuesday night. Lindsey has said this could be their ‘toughest test’ so far.
You can follow our live blog below – the page will show when there are updates.
SEE ALSO Khaleel hits late winner in seven-goal EFL Trophy thriller against Addicks | Crawley player ratings vs Charlton | Ronaldo hang time and a lot of young talent - Things we learned from Crawley Town's win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy
Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE
All smiles
74 mins - Two Newport subs - McLoughlin and Charsley off, Payne and Wood on
72 mins Bogle scores but deemed offside. Addai good save in build up
Another drinks break. Well-deserved for the Reds
How is that not a penalty? Tsaroulla clattered in the box. Goal kick given.
WHAT A GOAL! Campbell 3-1 Crawley
64 mins - Campbell and Gladwin link up well to set up Orsi but tame shot went wide
Klaidi Lolos ready to come on, for Orsi we imagine
64 mins - Campbell booked
Campbell’s strike
1 / 7