Live

Crawley Town 3, Newport County 1 LIVE: Campbell double gives Reds two-goal cushion

Crawley Town host Newport County County at the Broadfield Stadium this weekend.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Scott Lindsey’s men go into the game following a 4-3 win against League One Charltoin in the EFL TRophy on Tuesday night. Lindsey has said this could be their ‘toughest test’ so far.

You can follow our live blog below – the page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town v Newport County LIVE

16:42 BST

All smiles

16:40 BST

74 mins - Two Newport subs - McLoughlin and Charsley off, Payne and Wood on

16:37 BST

72 mins Bogle scores but deemed offside. Addai good save in build up

16:34 BST

Another drinks break. Well-deserved for the Reds

16:34 BST

How is that not a penalty? Tsaroulla clattered in the box. Goal kick given.

16:31 BST

WHAT A GOAL! Campbell 3-1 Crawley

16:30 BST

64 mins - Campbell and Gladwin link up well to set up Orsi but tame shot went wide

16:29 BST

Klaidi Lolos ready to come on, for Orsi we imagine

16:28 BST

64 mins - Campbell booked

16:28 BST

Campbell’s strike

Adam Campbell’s strike hits the back of the netAdam Campbell’s strike hits the back of the net
Adam Campbell’s strike hits the back of the net
