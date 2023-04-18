It wasn’t a win, but it wasn’t a defeat – and the point picked up by Crawley Town against Colchester United could be vital come the end of the season.

With Hartlepool United losing 2-0 and Rochdale drawing 2-2 with Tranmere, the goalless draw was ok for Reds. See Sam Morton’s match report here.

But how did the players perform? Here are Coren Blackburn’s player ratings from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Addai: 7 Had a quiet first-half. Played his part in Crawley working the ball out of defence. Pulled off a brilliant low save early in the second-half to keep Crawley in it.

Dion Conroy. Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers. Pic S Robards SR2304152

Dion Conroy: 7His battle with John Akinde was brilliant to watch. Very good game for him and the whole back four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tilley: 6 Saw lots of the ball and looked very confident when attacking the Colchester box. Came off after a quiet second-half.

Jack Powell: 7 The best player on the pitch in the first-half. Couldn’t get Crawley going in the second-half but still had a few moments of good quality.

Ashley Nadesan: 6 Put the U’s back three under considerable pressure. Got the ball in some good positions but couldn’t hurt Colchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Ransom: 7 Very strong in his aerial duels, especially helpful for the Reds when Colchester went direct. Always assured in defence for the Reds

Dominic Telford: 6 Held the ball up well and played his part in some stylish team moves. Came off early in the second-half.

Travis Johnson: 7 Solid on the right for Crawley. Clean on the ball and brave defensively. Played his part in the clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aramide Oteh: 7 Clipped the post in the first-half with a curling effort. Didn’t see the ball much in the second-half.

Nick Tsaroulla: 6 Good when he had the ball in advanced positions, but seemed shaky actually playing the ball out of defence. Couldn’t impact the game as much as he’d have liked.

Anthony Grant: 8 The perfect type of game for him. Battled brilliantly and moved the ball well. Showed a cool head when the game got nervy.

Substitutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Gladwin: 6 Added some physicality to the game when he came on, but couldn’t create anything for the Reds going forward.