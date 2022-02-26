Crawley Town player ratings as they topple league leaders Forest Green Rovers

First half goals from Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe saw the Reds home despite a late strike from Dom Bernard.
But who stood out for the Reds? Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings.
1. Glenn Morris 8
Important double save minutes in from two close range headers. Commanded box well, punching away set pieces and crosses. Quick and accurate distribution started counter attacks throughout the game. Well beaten for goal as it fired through bodies from close range. Low save late on to keep points. Booked for time wasting.
2. Jordan Tunnicliffe 9
Faultless performance defensively paired with scoring the winner. Spent most of the first half dealing well with focal point Matt before he swapped sides. Commanding second half part of strong defensive setup. Towering back post header to make it 2-0.
3. Joel Lynch 8
Experienced told reading situations perfectly. Tough tackling and brave headers throughout. Stepped out to win ball well during second half to relieve pressure. Always in the right place and never really phased by anything coming at him.
4. Tony Craig 8
Could’ve given away a foul desperately holding onto Matt as last man after misjudging high ball over the top at 0-0. Improved as first half went on and continued throughout the second half making vital clearances and blocks. Booked for bringing down Stevens following another long ball.