Crawley Town player ratings: Defender gets 9/10 and plenty of 8/10s as Reds battle for win against Barrow

Crawley Town get themselves another win in the league beating Barrow 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.

By Jordan Grainger
5 minutes ago

Ashley Nadesan’s early strike was enough as Lewis Young’s side battled hard for the win.

Here are your player ratings from the game.

1. IMG_6624.JPG

Crawley Player ratings

Photo: Cory Pickford

2. Ellery Balcombe 7

Had a lot of work to do today with Barrow creating so many chances in both halves. Kept them out though making some brilliant saves throughout the game. He will be happy with the clean sheet after a great game.

Photo: Cory Pickford

3. George Francomb 7

Rounding off the very solid defensive performance for Crawley is Francomb who once again has been class for the hosts. He came up with some outstanding long balls on many occasions and looked solid at the back.

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Nick Tsaroulla 8

A brilliant performance from the left back who has looked exceptional up and down the pitch. He was involved in the build up to the goal with a cheeky flick on to Dom Telford who got the assist and has been a key part of Crawley’s back line.

Photo: Cory Pickford

Defender
