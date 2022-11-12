Ashley Nadesan’s early strike was enough as Lewis Young’s side battled hard for the win.
Here are your player ratings from the game.
Crawley Player ratings
2. Ellery Balcombe 7
Had a lot of work to do today with Barrow creating so many chances in both halves. Kept them out though making some brilliant saves throughout the game. He will be happy with the clean sheet after a great game.
3. George Francomb 7
Rounding off the very solid defensive performance for Crawley is Francomb who once again has been class for the hosts. He came up with some outstanding long balls on many occasions and looked solid at the back.
4. Nick Tsaroulla 8
A brilliant performance from the left back who has looked exceptional up and down the pitch. He was involved in the build up to the goal with a cheeky flick on to Dom Telford who got the assist and has been a key part of Crawley’s back line.
