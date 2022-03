Crawley Town player ratings

But how did they and the other Reds players get on? Here are Mark Dunford's player ratings

Was tested a couple of times early on and looked assured. Good low save to deny Harry Anderson’ goal bound shot in first half. Maybe should have done better with the first goal but could do nothing about second goal.

Caught out of position once but another dominant performance from the experienced defender. Rarely looks rushed, always composed. Played more attacking as Reds chased an equaliser

Looked solid but limped off after 26 minutes, replaced by Jake Hessenthaler.

Booked after 12 minutes for heavy challenge on Elliot Anderson. Misplaced pass in second half led to second Rovers goal.

Like Tsaroulla effective in attack but more comfortable in defence. Created some good chances. Voted sponsor’ Man of the Match.

Looked more comfortable in attack and forced good save from Belshaw just before half-time. Couple of good balls into the box but caught out more than once at the other end of the field. Good tackle to deny Anderson a goal-scoring opportunity in second half. Booked in second half.

Looked up for the tough battle from minute one. Missed a great chance in first ten minutes. Moved into defence after Tunnicliffe went off. Replaced by Tilley on 70 minutes

Industrious as ever but not as effective as usual. Seemed overrun in midfield at times. Booked in first half when visitors were calling for a red. Had one of Crawley’s rare shots on target, but effort deflected over. Moved to right back for last quarter of game.

Struggled to get a hold on the game in first half but slowly grew into it. Dead ball delivery improved as game went on a couple of free kicks had Rovers in trouble. Corner set up Hessenthaler’s goal. Hit bar with free kick.

Pace was always a threat on the break. Should have done better with two good chances in the first 17 minutes. Never stopped running.

Got in good positions but final ball was lacking. Struggled to get into the game Replaced at half time by Kwesi Appiah.

Made an instant impact and like Hessenthaler, showed what the Crawley fans have been missing. Forced a superb save from Belsham with header from Powell’s free kick. Always busy.

First game since December. Came on after 26 minutes to replaced the injured Tunnicliffe. Showed the fans glimpses of what they have been missing. Had a good chance early in second half but fired over,