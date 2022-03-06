Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott pushes Mansfield Town midfielder Ryan Stirk before John-Joe O'Toole is set off in the melee.

Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient rank

Keeping your discipline is key in any sport if you want success to come your way.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 9:06 pm

Winning a football match with ten men isn’t unheard of, but it certainly makes life a little harder and puts the pressure on those left on the pitch.

But who are the dirtiest teams in League Two? Who has had the most yellow cards and straight red cards?

We’ve got all the answers here, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The league table is in cleanest to dirtiest teams with all stats accurate as of March 5 2022.

A yellow card counts one point, two bookings leading to a red card is three points and a straight red card five points.

See also The FA hit Crawley Town boss John Yems with touchline ban and fine

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Rochdale - 35 pts

Rochdale have not had a single player sent off this season. They have picked up 35 yellow cards. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Exeter City - 37 pts

Jake Caprice of Exeter City is shown a yellow card. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Town - 48pts

Referee Paul Howard shows a yellow card to Jack Diamond. Harrogate have had one player sent off this season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Forest Green Rovers - 49 pts

James Bell shows a yellow card to Jordan Moore-Taylor. The leaders have had 46 yellow cards and one double booking this season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Northampton TownLeague TwoLeyton OrientJohn Yems
Next Page
Page 1 of 6