Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A defensive disaster in the last 20 minutes led to a 5-3 defeat for 10 men Crawley Town against fellow strugglers Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The away team took the lead through John Marquis’ first goal for Shrewsbury, but Crawley’s Will Swan equalised seven minutes later from a simple header a couple of yards out after a deflected Armando Quitirna shot had come off the bar.

Quitirna fired the ball past Savin to give the Reds the lead just before Josh Flint was sent off for a second yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury equalised through centre back Toto Nsiala, before Marquis grabbed his second from the spot.

Crawley Town defender Josh Flint was sent off against Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

A George Lloyd brace opened the flood gates for the angry Crawley fans, although they got a cheer at the end through a Jeremy Kelly free kick in added on time finding the bottom right-hand corner.

Player ratings:

Connal Trueman – 5 First league game in a Crawley shirt for the emergency loanee, and not a memorable one. After conceding four in the week, he let in another five today. He should have done better with the first one but will be asking questions of the defence for the others.

Charlie Baker – 5 Made an important header to prevent Shrewsbury being through on goal. Solid defensive display in the first half. Could not repeat that in the second as the Reds fell apart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Mullarkey – 5 Played in the central of the back three. Almost made a fatal error with a really sloppy pass, but was lucky to get away with it. Made another error after he gave away a penalty which this time he was punished for.

Josh Flint – 5 Looked very solid in that left centre back position he has made his own. Very composed on the ball when under pressure as he helped Crawley pass their way through the Shrewsbury press. Was in the right place to make an important interception to prevent a big goal scoring opportunity. This was until the second half when he got two yellows in the space of three minutes and was sent off.

Harry Forster – 7 There is always a danger when Forster has the ball at his feet and is dribbling towards you, and he definitely showed that in parts throughout the game. It was on one of these dribbles he grabbed the assist for the second goal with a perfect cross having found Quitirna. Subbed off with 20 minutes left.

Jay Williams – 6 Lost his head a couple of times and got booked, but when he kept his head, he was very solid in front of the back three, covering when needed with some important challenges. The captain could not help his team prevent the Shrewsbury onslaught late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Ibrahim – 8 Very solid display in the midfield, barely having put a foot wrong. Was good on the ball and made some key passes, as he tried to push Crawley on. Composed and left a hole in the midfield when he was subbed off.

Armando Quitirna – 8 Had his moments in the first half but was kept quiet for parts of it. His deflected shot set up Swan for the equaliser in the 33rd minute and played almost set up Swan for his second. Scored the second goal to put Crawley ahead with a lovely finish on the volley. Was subbed off straight after.

Ronan Darcy – 8 Looked very lively and dangerous early on, as he had two blocked shots, and one well saved by Toby Savin in the first 15 minutes alone. Constantly a presence with his high energy levels and desire, and ended up having six shots, unfortunately not being able to convert any of them. Was subbed off after the second Crawley goal.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7 Played to the left of his strike partner Will Swan, and made himself useful at times with his work rate but could also be sloppy on the ball. Had a run in the second half where he got to the box and slipped before he could release the ball, which summed up his performance today. Overall positive performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Swan – 7 Struggled to get into the game, but made up for it being in the right place at the right time to equalise for Crawley. Failed to get on the end of a ball across the box from Quitirna, and again failed to impose himself into the game as he would have liked. Had another golden opportunity at the end which he again failed to make contact to for a guaranteed goal.

Subs:

Panutche Camara – 5 Came on to play on the right wing, but was also called into defensive action with an important block.

Max Anderson - 5 Made little difference in the midfield, failed to get into the game.

Joy Mukena – 5 Came on after the red card, but was part of a sloppy defensive display in which the Reds conceded three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Kelly – 7 Always tried to get on the ball to make a difference. Scored a great free kick late on but would only be a consolation goal.

Gavan Holohan - 5 Came on into the midfield, had a shot which missed the target.