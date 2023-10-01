Crawley Town went joint top of League Two after beating Sutton United 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday..

Goals from Adam Campbell, Laurence Maguire and Danilo stretched their winning run to five games in all competitions and are now second in the table behind Notts County on goal difference.

Here are Lucas Michael’s Crawley Town player ratings.

Liam Kelly ran the show again for Crawley Town as they beat Sutton United. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Corey Addai – 8: Made a good save in the first half in which he also let a couple disallowed goals in. Had a quiet second half but made one save: an acrobatic tip over the bar. Noticeably quiet game but when called upon he was there and was rewarded with a clean sheet.

Dion Conroy – 7: Was a bit sloppy at times in the first half, almost gave Sutton a chance to equalise but came back and made up for error with a good block. Looked more controlled in the second half.

Liam Kelly – 9: Booked in the second half, but overall, another very solid game in the Crawley midfield. Was everywhere on the pitch and pushed further forward as the game went on.

Laurence Maguire – 7: Defensively nervy at times in the first half but improved in the second half and was in the right place at the right time to turn the ball in from Darcy’s cross to double Crawley’s lead.

Ben Gladwin – 8: Set up Campbell brilliantly for the first goal of the game, controlled the game in midfield and was at the heart of most Crawley moves.

Danilo Orsi – 7.5: Missed a good chance when keeper in no man's land but makes up for it by tapping in Darcy’s cross to put the game out of reach for Sutton. Isolated up top at time so had to do a lot of work by himself.

Ronan Darcy – 8.5: Fires it across the box for a brilliant assist for the second goal. Repeats it a second time setting it up on a plate for Orsi to make it 3-0. Gave Sutton defenders a headache with his trickery, a joy to watch. Got a standing ovation while walking off.

Nick Tsaroula – 7: Had shot which flew over the bar in the first half, made some good runs down that left hand side but could not get involved in the game in the final third as much as he would have liked.

Jay Williams – 7.5: Made a huge tackle in the second half which he gingerly walked away from, solid at the back for Crawley especially in the second half where he was impossible to get past.

Adam Campbell – 7: Scored well taken goal 6 minutes in, slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner. Overall, a particularly good game, subbed off with 30 mins left.

Will Wright – 7: Had couple of shots in the second half which failed to hit the target with. Solid at the back and enjoyed attacking down the right-hand side when Sutton were getting pushed back.

Subs:

Klaidi Lolos – 8: Came on for goal scorer Campbell, did well to set up Wright for a shot. Brilliant footwork sets up another chance. Very skilful footballer and someone who gave Sutton more to think about in the last part of the game.

Aaron Henry – 6: Came on with 20 mins left and had an ambitious halfway line effort just going over. Quiet game up top.

Harry Forster – 7: Playing down the left side, he got a lot of space and had some good moments for the 20 mins he was on the pitch.

Jack Roles – 7: Made some key passes and slotted in well with Kelly for the 15 mins of football he got.