The away side found the net inside 90 seconds but Danilo Orsi responded a few minutes later in an action packed first 45. The second half however was all Crawley town and the home side saw themselves leave with a comfortable three points.

Here are our player ratingsLuca Ashby-Hammond: 7 – Conceded early on but definitely grew into the game, denying a few great opportunities for the away side. Without a doubt shown Lindsey he is a valid option between the sticks.

Kellen Gordon: 8 – Although kept relatively quiet in the first 45 minutes, Gordon grew into the game. Linked up well with Campbell and caused all sorts of issues down the right hand side.

Crawley Town players before the game. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Will Wright: 8 – An absolute peach from the defender put Crawley ahead here, he saw his chance and took it with aplomb.

Jay Williams: 7 – Assured and confident at the back, did find himself in a tussle with an Accrington Stanley player leading to him receiving a yellow card.

Laurence Maguire: 7 – Not a bad performance by any means, but the talented defender has shown much better in a Crawley shirt. Looked to be struggling after being on the back end of a rash challenge.

Nick Tsaroulla: 7 – Again, a good performance from Crawley’s flying wing-back, but didn’t stand out like Orsi, Lolos and Gordon did. (Replaced by Ronan Darcy.)

Liam Kelly: 7 – Always running, always causing issues and so, so confident in possession.

Ben Gladwin: 8 – Sat deep and kept his team calm with a real captain’s performance. Kept the Reds level with a first half goal line clearance.

Klaidi Lolos: 8 – Fantastic on the ball, fantastic off the ball. Looked a class above the opposition in the second half.

Adam Campbell: 7 – Another one that grew into the game second half, found pockets of space that allowed Gordon to attack the box. (Replaced by Adeyemo.)

Danilo Orsi: 9 – Great all round strikers performance, his movement and positioning stretched Accrington Stanley’s defence and he was rewarded with a brace for his efforts. It was very nearly a hattrick but the ball rolled through his legs in the six yard box in the first half.

SUBSTITUTES:

Ade Adeyemo: N/A