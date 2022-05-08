Crawley Town player ratings they finish season with thrilling draw at Oldham Athletic

Goals from George Francomb, James Tilley and Remi Oteh ensured Reds equalled their points tally from last season.
These are the players ratings for Oldham Athletic. Despite going two goals behind fought back to level the scores and half time - but should have won the game with the chances numerous chances created in the second half. Good exciting 3-3 drawn game to finish the season totally enjoyed by the supporters who travelled. The game was so open Crawley should have scored 6 or 7.
Crawley Town's stand-in boss praises fans after final day draw at Oldham Athletic
