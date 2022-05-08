Crawley Town player ratings

Crawley Town player ratings they finish season with thrilling draw at Oldham Athletic

Crawley Town had a thrilling 3-3 draw with Oldham Athletic in the final game of their League Two campaign.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:07 am

Goals from George Francomb, James Tilley and Remi Oteh ensured Reds equalled their points tally from last season.

These are the players ratings for Oldham Athletic. Despite going two goals behind fought back to level the scores and half time - but should have won the game with the chances numerous chances created in the second half. Good exciting 3-3 drawn game to finish the season totally enjoyed by the supporters who travelled. The game was so open Crawley should have scored 6 or 7.

1. Glenn Morris 7

Left stranded for the first two goals from poor defending, but all three goals the defence were caught on the break trying to be gung-ho attaching

2. George Francomb 8

A captains performance and score the goal to get the team backing the game at 2 -1

3. Lugwig Francillette 7

Improving all the time, a good first season in League 2 under his belt - needs to push on now

4. Archie Davies 6

not his best first half - but improved in the second until substituted

