George Francomb

Reds fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to claim a point, which saw they finish in the same position with the same points tally as last season.

And Young thanked the fans who travelled to Oldham.

He said: “They have been fantastic, at 2-0 down they were still cheering. I wasn’t able to give them a win in these four games but they have given me everything in terms of support and I thank them for that.

"The players feel very much the same. Hopefully they have gone away with a smile on their face.”

And Young, who has stood in as manager following the suspension and subsequent departure of John Yems for the past four games, was exhausted after the thrilling draw.

He said: “I’ll have to have a breather after that one.

"We had a few chances and next thing it was a sucker punch and we were 2-0 down. We regained our composure and we were back to 2-2 and we had all the momentum and we came back out and conceded again.

“That shows the character of the boys that they have been able to come back and get a point. It was a tough game for the boys.

“It’s a been a really tough few weeks and the boys are still showing, up to the 93rd minute they are flying forward and trying to score I think everyone wanted to be the hero today.”

Skipper George Francomb said there were positives and negatives to take from this season but said they have to kick on next campaign.

On the game he said: “Entertaining for all the fans but frustrating for us. I just looked at the stats on the phone, we had 25 shots and so any final third entries. We wanted to sign off in better fashion than that but we didn’t lose and we managed to finished in the top of the table, so not all negatives.

“There’s positives and negatives [from this season]. It’s another good points tally, In that dressing room we demand a little bit more and we feel we have enough good players to challenge for those play-offs.