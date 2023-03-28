It wasn’t pretty, but Crawley Town picked up another vital point as they drew 1-1 with Grimsby Town on Tuesday night at the Broadfield Stadium.

It took a late Dom Telford penalty to extend the Reds recent unbeaten run to five games. But how did we rate the performances of the players? Here are Coren Blackburn’s player ratings.

Corey Addai: 5 – Beaten by a near-post finish by Harry Clifton, albeit a fierce strike. Arguably made up for it with a brilliant point-blank save from a completely unmarked Clifton. Lots of nervous moments in between, but that save ultimately kept Crawley in the game.

Kellan Gordon: 5 – Struggled to make much happen on the right, but he was left isolated too often. Fought for the ball well in a scrappy second-half.

Ben Gladwin was one of five players we rated as 5/10 against Grimsby Town

Joel Lynch: 7 – Strong defensively for Crawley. Put out a lot of fires, and prevented Grimsby from getting a lot more. Arguably the entire defence was far too busy.

James Tilley: 6 – Didn’t see enough of the ball in the first-half. Looked dangerous when he did get it but was far too isolated out wide. Came off for Rafiq Khaleel in the 56th minute.

Jack Powell: 5 – Frustrating evening for Powell. Hustled and harried by a Grimsby midfield that were very quick to the loose balls. Lacked his usual cutting edge on the ball.

Ashley Nadesan: 6 – Seemed visibly tired. Really wasn’t given much to feed off of, found himself coming deeper to get on the ball. Did give Crawley more of an outlet in the second-half.

Dominic Telford: 6 – Had a good snap-shot well saved almost immediately after Grimsby’s opener. Didn’t offer much, but had the poise to convert the crucial, late penalty. Came off for Anthony Grant in the 89th minute.

Ben Gladwin: 5 – Didn’t get on the ball enough. Was strong enough defensively but couldn’t make much happen going forwards. Grimsby controlled him well. Came off for Tom Fellows in the 78th minute.

Travis Johnson: 6 – Filled in at centre-back for the injured Dion Conroy. Defended well and fought hard. Didn’t have many options in front of him when he had the ball at his feet.

Aramide Oteh: 6 – Looked the most likely to score for Crawley in the first-half. Worked hard defensively and looked like the Reds’ best route forwards. Had a less impactful second-half.

Mazeed Ogungbo: 5 – Defended well against Josh Emmanuel after a flurry of duels against the wing-back in the first stages of the match. Got forward but couldn’t threaten the Grimsby defence enough.

Substitutes

Rafiq Khaleel: 6 – Came on in the 56th minute. Added a bit of quality to the game, but ultimately Crawley were still overrun by the Grimsby midfield.

Tom Fellows: 7 – Came on in the 78th minute. Tried to bring Crawley forwards but the Grimsby defence remained resolute. Won the decisive penalty when Niall Maher appeared to catch him late.