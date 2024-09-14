Crawley Town and Stockport County played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

Armando Quitirna won a penalty immediately after coming on as a substitute and he stepped up to level the scoring on the 68th minute. Will Swan made his full debut and Bradley Ibrahim came on in the second half to make his first appearance as the Reds salvaged a point.

Louie Barry had opened the scoring inside six minutes with a fine solo effort.

The Reds dug deep for a point but were unable to find a winner.

Photo: Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 8: Another good performance from the goalkeeper who made some crucial saves to deny Stockport. He could do nothing but watch the goal as the ball flew past him and into the back of the net for the opener.

Josh Flint – 7: Not been his best game going forward but he has produced some brilliant and vital challenges in defence and was crucial in keeping Stockport at bay.

Max Anderson – 7: He linked up the defence to attack nicely and played some nice long ball passes out wide to Hepburn- Murphy on occasions. Protected the defensive line well.

Joy Mukena – 8: Looked comfortable in the middle of defence and produced some brilliant blocks with one even coming off the line. Had a good battle with Barry.

Toby Mullarkey – 8: Had a tough game with Barry attacking his wing but dealt with him pretty well. Given the opportunity, he was not afraid to get forward and make dangerous runs.

Jay Williams – 7: Provided lots of energy in midfield alongside Anderson. He raised the tempo in the second half when Crawley were looking for a goal before he was replaced in the 66th minute. Picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on Norwood.

Ronan Darcy – 6: A quiet game compared to usual as he struggled to get into the game but when he was involved the midfielder looked a threat.

Panutche Camara – 8: A constant threat in the first half. Unlucky to not have his first goal since his return to the club. He was involved in lots of the attacking play and was crucial for Reds to find an equaliser.

Jeremy Kelly – 7: He was involved in almost every attacking move for Reds but struggled to create an opening. Some lovely passing.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7: Played on the right hand side in a new position which he may not have been used to but caused some problems and put some dangerous crosses into the box. Replaced in the 66th minute.

Will Swan – 7: Made his first start for Reds but struggled to see lots of the ball which meant he did not get a huge amount of chances at goal. However he caused constant chaos along the frontline before he was replaced in the 66th minute.

Substitutes:

Junior Quitirna – 9: Talk about an immediate impact. With his first touches when he came on in the 66th minute, he won the penalty and with his second he equalised from the spot. Was a constant outlet on the right hand side.

Ade Adeyemo – 7: Came on in the 66th minute and was immediately involved in the forward play. He did not get any chances for himself but helped link up play.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7: Came on in the 66th minute and was involved heavily in the midfield battle and did well on his debut. He looks to be a good addition to Lindsey’s side.