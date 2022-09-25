James Tilley’s 42nd minute strike made it 1-1 at half-time but a disputed penalty changed the game.

Alain Harper, from GH Away Travel – who go to every away game to follow the Reds, said: “These are the ratings for the Players for the Doncaster match.

"We have not put any comments as the result speaks for itself - another bad day at the office, but we keep having them - this was the general discussion on the coach coming home after the game.

James Tilley

"The WAGMI Group have to look at what they are trying to do as the club model is just not working. You can't build a team based on previous performance statistics alone, you have to get players that can gel as a team and that just isn't working at the moment/

"Ten games into the league season and only one win, says it profoundly - as the players walked across to the supporters yesterday after the game you could see their frustration at the result, the players have the support of the fans, this is very obvious, but this style of play doesn't appear to suit them.

"Let’s get back to playing a style that the players can perform to their ability. WAGMI United group have a big decision to make. The travelling supporters made it very clear yesterday where the fault lies.”

Here are the away fans’ player ratings:

Corey Addai - 6

Tony Craig - 6

James Tilley - 7 - man of the match.

Jack Powell - 4

Tom Nichols - 6

Ashley Nadersan - 3

Harry Ransom - 6

Nick Tsaroulla - 6

Tom Fellows - 7

Jake Hessanthaler - 5

Caleb Chukwuemeka - 6

Subs - Francillette, Telford, Wells, Oteh - n/a.