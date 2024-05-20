Around 2,000 Reds fans bought tickets to celebrate with the players, who paraded the trophy and also signed autographs and took selfies with supporters. Warning: There is some explicit language in the video.

The evening started with media manager Sam Gadsdon introducing the staff who keep the club running including general manager Tom Allman and secretary Clare James. His staff including Jamie Day, Carl Laraman and Steve Hale all then came out.

Scott Lindsey then came on to the pitch to thank the fans for their ‘unbelievable support’ all year and said it hadn’t really sunk in yet. He then thanked the backroom staff, his staff and his family and promised he would be a ‘real good dad this summer and take them on holiday’.

He then said: ”The reason we are here today is because of the players, they have been unbelievable. I have been really hard on them, I have given them a lot of information and they have taken that in and executed it perfectly. I am so proud of them.”

Then after that fans got a real treat when an inebriated Liam Kelly did some MCing to introduce the rest of the team. You can see his hilarious introductions in the video above along with the players singing Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’.

1 . Crawley Town promotion party Crawley Town held a promotion party at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday night to celebrate winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley. Players and staff paraded the trophy to 2,000 fans and signed autographs and took selfies. Photo: Mark Dunford

