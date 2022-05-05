At a town hall forum last [Wednesday] night, Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, co-chairman of the League Two side, told fans that they are in advanced stages of securing a new shirt sponsor and stadium naming rights partner, with full details to be announced in the near future.

Johnson said: "We couldn’t be more excited about the next era of Crawley Town Football Club.

"We’re already well on our way to securing new partnerships that will match our vision for the future of the club and the increasingly global reach of our community.

Following the recent purchase of Crawley Town, new owners WAGMI United are pursuing exciting new sponsorship arrangements with premiere enterprises in the cryptocurrency, NFT and technology ecosystems. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

"We can’t divulge any more details quite yet, but we look forward to sharing more about what comes next with our supporters as soon as possible. Stay tuned."

As a condition to the purchase of Crawley Town by WAGMI United, the outgoing ownership agreed to provide the club clear of any existing sponsorship on the front shirt and stadium rights.

The current contract with principle sponsors The People’s Pension is set to end at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

Alex Watts, revenue manager at Crawley Town, said: "Our partnership with The People’s Pension has made a positive impact in the community, and their support throughout the pandemic made a significant difference to our performance as a football club and as a business.”