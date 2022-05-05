Fans condemn Oldham Athletic for measures in place for Crawley Town's visit

The Oldham Athletic Supporters' Foundation says it has discovered restrictions on ticket sales and alcohol sales - plus mandatory searches of everyone attending - was proposed by the club, rather than forced on the club by local authority safety chiefs. The group says it shows contempt for the fans.

Any Oldham or Crawley fans wanting to attend the match have to buy tickets by 11.59pm tonight (Thurs).

Oldham were relegated from the Football League at their latest home match, which was held up when a large number of fans invaded the pitch in the second half.

The supporters' foundation said: "Supporters will have seen the Club’s statement yesterday announcing restrictions on ticket and alcohol sales and mandatory searches of all supporters for Saturday’s fixture against Crawley Town. We contacted Oldham Council yesterday regarding the meeting of the Safety Advisory Group referenced in the statement.

"Oldham Council confirmed that the Safety Advisory Group met yesterday (4 May) and that the measures for Saturday were proposed by the Club and accepted by the rest of the Safety Advisory Group. The Council were clear that the Safety Advisory Group has not imposed any measures on the Club.

"We strongly condemn the actions taken by the Club. They reflect the contempt for supporters which has been consistent throughout Mr Lemsagam’s ownership. The restrictions on ticket sales at such short notice will have a particular impact on supporters without regular internet or social media access who may end up being turned away at the turnstile.