Crawley Town have issued a statement responding to 'disappointing and distressing' rumours on various social media sites.

One social media post which claimed a number of ‘breaking news’ items, including the club had broken FFP rules.

Here is the club statement in full.

“Earlier today, the club was made aware of several disappointing and distressing rumours on various social media sites. In order to be transparent with our devoted fanbase, we would like to address these rumours in this statement.

“The first that should be addressed is that the club has broken Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and is set to receive a points deduction from the EFL. This is simply not true. Ownership is sufficiently funded and since the group took control of the club in April 2022, they have worked closely with the English Football League to ensure that all Salary Cost Management Protocols (SCMP) have been met.

“The club has also been made aware of a rumour that first-team players George Francomb, Jake Hessenthaler and Tony Craig have been sacked. The club can confirm that this is not true. All three players remain contracted to Crawley Town Football Club.

“Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley has informed the co-chairmen that he has no intention of leaving his respective roles. Chris has a very professional relationship with the players at this football club, and any rumours circulating that he has not allowed them to speak in meetings are false.

“Furthermore, the club wishes to confirm that the transfer of Tom Nichols had nothing to do with the departure of former manager John Yems.

“In the meantime, the club is continuing its search for a new manager and will appoint the right candidate at the earliest possible convenience.”

Ever since Nichols was sold to League Two relegation rivals Gillingham and Matty Etherington left his role as manager after just 34 days and three games in charge the Reds fans have been demanded answers.

Co-owners Preston Johnson and Eben Smith have both released statements in the last week – with Smith putting his on twitter before deleting the post.