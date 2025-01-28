Crawley Town sign former Bohemians defender for undisclosed fee and ex-AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have made two more signings as they prepare to face Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds bolstered the squad with the signing of Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle on loan for the remainder of the season yesterday.

Now they have signed of defender Rory Feely from Sky Bet League Two side Barrow AFC for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feely joined the Bluebirds in the January 2023 transfer window from Ireland Premier Division side, Bohemian FC. Rory had become a regular feature for Barrow, featuring for the club on 66 occasions during his time in the North West.

Rory Feely in action for Barrow AFC. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Born in Brussels, Feely began his career in the youth setup at St Patrick’s Athletic, where he progressed through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2016, winning the Irish league cup in the same season. His performances earned him a move to Waterford where he gained vital experience in the Irish Premier Division.

In 2020, Feely made the switch to fellow Irish side Bohemians, where he played a crucial role in the side’s second-placed league finish. Following on from this Feely went on to feature in Bohemian’s UECL campaign the following season, with Barrow agreeing a fee to sign Feely in January 2023.

They have also announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Matthew Cox from Premier League side Brentford. The shot-stopper will remain with the Reds until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox began his career with Chelsea at the age of eight, before joining AFC Wimbledon after a six-year stint with The Blues.

The goalkeeper joined Brentford B in July 2021 and was promoted to the first team a year later. Head Coach Thomas Frank has included him in several matchday squads in the Premier League, but the shot-stopper has also enjoyed a previous loan spell to help him gain valuable experience.

Cox was loaned to League One side Bristol Rovers for the 2023/24 campaign, where he made 34 appearances for the Gas.

Matt is an experienced England youth international and was named in the young Lions’ squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, starting in four of the team's five matches during their victorious campaign. Cox earned himself a place in the Team of the Tournament after a series of impressive performances.

Matt has since made seven caps for England U20s and has also been called up to the U21s on three occasions.