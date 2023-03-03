Crawley Town star hoping for packed crowds as club announces £2 for two games ticket incentive

Crawley Town’s Ashley Nadesan aware of fans’ “frustration’ and hopeful cheap ticket incentive will draw ‘packed crowds’.

Last Wednesday Crawley announced that tickets for two of their League Two home matches against Harrogate Town and Rochdale in March will be priced at just £2 per adult. The offer for children or young persons accompanied by a paying adult to be given free entry will still stand. Therefore, entry for a family of two adults and two children will cost just £4.

“The fans are massive here,” said Ashley Nadesan, Crawley’s number ten. “We know their frustration at the moment with everything that has happened, but we need to give them something to shout about. The incentive is good and hopefully we will have packed crowds.”

Crawley are without a win in their last five league games whilst second from bottom in League Two. Despite the four games in hand, they’re two points deep into the relegation zone and off the back of a 5-2 defeat at home to Carlisle United.

Tickets for the two upcoming home games went on sale at 10am on Monday 27th February, available at the Broadfield Stadium ticket office, the clubs website and over the phone on 01293 410 000 and they have sold in excess of 4,000 so far.