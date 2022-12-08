Crawley Town forward Tom Nichols will not be included for the squad for the second game running as Reds face Hartlepool United on Friday (December 9) night at the Broadfield Stadium.

Tom Nichols. Picture by Cory Pickford

Nichols was left out of the squad last week for the 2-0 win over Swindon Town. Matthew Etherington said the decision ‘was out of his hands’ in his post-match interview.

And on Monday director of football Chris Galley clarified the reason. He told the Crawley Observer: “Last week, we received an offer and some strong interest for Tom Nichols and we, as an organisation that believes in a collaborative approach, felt that this was an unnecessary distraction for Matthew’s first game in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tom is a fantastic professional and continues to work hard and give his all to the club.”

And new boss Etherington today (Thursday, December 8) said in his preview to the Hartlepool game he would not be included again. He said: “That [serious offer] is the reason Tom wasn’t involved last weekend and he won’t be involved on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad