Crawley Town star says Mansfield Town and Wrexham should be wary of Reds 'top class' away form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reds visit Mansfield on Saturday before a trip to Wales on Tuesday in two games which could determine the fate of all three teams involved.

Scott Lindsey’s side have been in tremendous away form and at Newport on Monday won their ninth game on the road this season. That’s their best season on the road since their first two seasons in the Football League in 2011/12 and 2012/13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Wright, who was instrumental in the win over Newport with two assists, believes their hosts should be well prepared for the Reds.

“They will both be very wary of us coming to town and to be honest I think they should be,” he said.

“Our form has been incredible, and in the last two away games we have scored in the first two minutes. We will try and replicate that in these games.

“It’s one we are really looking forward to. Our away form has been amazing really, especially at the back end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know it’s something the club hasn’t been used to over recent years and it’s something we looked at the start of the season as something to improve and at the moment it’s been top class.

Crawley Town defender Will Wright | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“It’s a game we are going to attack and try to get something out of and challenge ourselves against a side that’s right at the top of the table.”

Lindsey is expecting a tough game. He said: “It’s a very, very tough game against a very, very tough side. They are second in the league for a reason. They have some fantastic players at this level of football and we know it’s going to be a very tough game. But we are in a good place, we are playing well and hitting form and picking up some valuable points.

“We have been good away from, let’s see how it unfolds.”

Mansfield have had issues with their pitch and their match with Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday was postponed because it was waterlogged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever happens on Saturday, it will be a heavy pitch, but that won;t change Lindsay’s plans.

“We don’t change from how we play and what we want to do,” he said. “I am the kind of coach, no matter what pitch we play on we do what we have done all season.

“I remember a few years back when I was at Forest Green we played some of the best football I have coached at Newport and a game of rugby was played on it the night before. Sometimes it can be an excuse for people but it won’t be for us.”

Harry Forster missed the Newport game through injury but Lindsey said: “Harry joined in training today but didn’t finish the session. We are hopeful he can be in the squad for Saturday but if not Tuesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion Conroy made his first start on Easter Monday since his injury at Harrogate Town and Lindsey said he came through the game unscathed.