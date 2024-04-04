Crawley Town star says Mansfield Town and Wrexham should be wary of Reds 'top class' away form
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reds visit Mansfield on Saturday before a trip to Wales on Tuesday in two games which could determine the fate of all three teams involved.
Scott Lindsey’s side have been in tremendous away form and at Newport on Monday won their ninth game on the road this season. That’s their best season on the road since their first two seasons in the Football League in 2011/12 and 2012/13.
And Wright, who was instrumental in the win over Newport with two assists, believes their hosts should be well prepared for the Reds.
“They will both be very wary of us coming to town and to be honest I think they should be,” he said.
“Our form has been incredible, and in the last two away games we have scored in the first two minutes. We will try and replicate that in these games.
“It’s one we are really looking forward to. Our away form has been amazing really, especially at the back end of this season.
“I know it’s something the club hasn’t been used to over recent years and it’s something we looked at the start of the season as something to improve and at the moment it’s been top class.
“It’s a game we are going to attack and try to get something out of and challenge ourselves against a side that’s right at the top of the table.”
SEE ALSO A year at Crawley Town: Scott Lindsey 'really proud' of what he and his team have achieved in 12 months | I have never been so entertained by Crawley Town and at last it's on the pitch and not off it - thank you Scott Lindsey | It's an absolute travesty Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has not been nominated for manager of the season - this is why
Lindsey is expecting a tough game. He said: “It’s a very, very tough game against a very, very tough side. They are second in the league for a reason. They have some fantastic players at this level of football and we know it’s going to be a very tough game. But we are in a good place, we are playing well and hitting form and picking up some valuable points.
“We have been good away from, let’s see how it unfolds.”
Mansfield have had issues with their pitch and their match with Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday was postponed because it was waterlogged.
Whatever happens on Saturday, it will be a heavy pitch, but that won;t change Lindsay’s plans.
“We don’t change from how we play and what we want to do,” he said. “I am the kind of coach, no matter what pitch we play on we do what we have done all season.
“I remember a few years back when I was at Forest Green we played some of the best football I have coached at Newport and a game of rugby was played on it the night before. Sometimes it can be an excuse for people but it won’t be for us.”
Harry Forster missed the Newport game through injury but Lindsey said: “Harry joined in training today but didn’t finish the session. We are hopeful he can be in the squad for Saturday but if not Tuesday.”
Dion Conroy made his first start on Easter Monday since his injury at Harrogate Town and Lindsey said he came through the game unscathed.
Liam Kelly has also made two substitute appearances in the last two games following his hamstring injury. Lindsey said: “We have looked at and not wanted to put Liam on too soon simply because we don’t want to lose him for this run in. We didn’t want to give him big minutes against Doncaster or Newport but now we have Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, you will definitely see more of him.”