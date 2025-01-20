Crawley Town striker is getting 'better and better' with every game, says Elliot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot praised Tola Showunmi’s performance after the striker got an important equaliser in their 1-1 draw at home to Burton Albion.

Burton took the lead through Rumarn Burrell, who got past the Crawley defensive line to finish past Jojo Wollacott.

Showunmi levelled the tie with a smart finish, using the outside of his boot to lob the Burton keeper.

The striker struggled to get into the game in the first half, but had four shots in the second half and made himself a pest to defend against.

Tola Showunmi in action against Burton Albion on Saturday | Picture: MansfieldMedia

After the game, his manager was in full praise of the striker, as he said: “He was excellent today, but he’s just getting better and better.”

Showunmi has found some form in recent months since joining in the summer, as his five goals in his previous eight games in all competitions has nailed him a place in the starting 11 for the foreseeable future.

He has improved his whole game as well, with him forming a great strike partnership with Will Swan, with both players making each one better.

When asked whether today was one of his best games, Elliot said: “Arguably, but in every game he’s played he’s got better and better and stronger, his link up play, his hold up play, we’ve asked for him to be even more aggressive because of his size, and he has but he’s been clever.

“He’s such a lovely kid to work with, never misses training, works hard and gives everything for the team so he is someone that we should be really proud of.”

Showunmi will play a vital role for the Reds in their next fixture in a week time, as Crawley make the long trip north to face Stockport County, who currently sit in a playoff position.