Crawley Town supporters have their say on WAGMI ownership as survey results are revealed

Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) have revealed the results of their survey about the ownership of WAGMI United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CTSA launched the survey in January and chair Reuben Watt said: ““This consultation comes after a significant volume of feedback from our members over the past week, prompting us to take this important step to represent their views.”

In the survey they gave members three options about the ownership:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- WAGMI remain as owners with the current senior leadership remaining in position

Crawley Town CEO Preston Johnson faces the fans at the recent Fans Forum | Picture: Grant Mansfield

- WAGMI remain as owners except for new senior leadership to be appointed including a new CEO

- WAGMI market the club for sale

And following the release of the results, a CTSA statement said: “ Over the past few weeks, the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) has been listening to gather members’ opinions on the future direction of the Supporters Trust in representing fan views to the club’s owners, WAGMI United. To ensure supporters’ voices are heard, we recently conducted a membership survey on the future of Crawley Town FC and its ownership.

“Members raised a wide range of concerns and expectations, from transparency and engagement to the qualities they want to see in the club’s decision-makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report is a crucial step in shaping the way the CTSA represents its members. The feedback received will guide our next actions, as we engage with the club’s ownership and advocate for the changes that supporters want to see.”

Out of the 700 members, 274 participated in the survey. 14.9% opted for WAGMI to remain as owners with the current senior leadership remaining in position. 25.1% opted for WAGMI to remain as owners except for new senior leadership to be appointed including a new CEO. 60% want WAGMI to market the club for sale.

There were comments highlifghted in the results. On successes, the quotes were “WAGMI got us promoted in two seasons and this one’s far from over.”

“Whatever you may think of the current ownership the fact is if it wasn't for their involvement the club would be in regional divisions of the National League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re also still learning and the promotion made that much harder, on top of inheriting a mess.”

“WAGMI receive a lot of criticism, but without them we would likely still be mid-table in League Two at best.”

In the issues raised section: “They actively disregard the fanbase and treat supporters with complete disdain.”

“They have demonstrated a complete lack of respect for Crawley Town supporters, failing to understand the traditions and expectations of English football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also published the next steps which included communicating the results to WAGMI United, request a response from WAGMI United and advocate for change including push for

greater transparency, improved fan engagement, and, where necessary, changes in leadership at the club.

You can read the full results and summary here.

We have approached WAGMI for a response to the survey results.