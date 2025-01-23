Crawley Town supporters' group launches vote regarding WAGMI United's ownership of club - with three options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) has launched a member vote regarding the ownership and leadership of Crawley Town FC.

This comes as the Reds are in the relegation zone of League One and just days after popular fan and volunteer Carol Bates BEM having her services terminated for a post on X.

A statement from CTSA chair Reuben Watt said: “This consultation comes after a significant volume of feedback from our members over the past week, prompting us to take this important step to represent their views. Members will vote on three options regarding the club’s ownership and senior leadership. The results of this vote will determine the CTSA’s direction of travel in advocating on behalf of the supporters."

The three options are:

The Broadfield Stadium, home of Crawley Town FC. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

WAGMI remain as owners with the current senior leadership remaining in position.

WAGMI remain as owners except for new senior leadership to be appointed including a new CEO

WAGMI market the club for sale.

Watt added: “As a Supporters Trust, we exist to represent the views of our members and act in the best interests of Crawley Town FC. After receiving numerous questions and comments from our members, we feel it’s essential to give them the opportunity to formally guide our next steps.

"We encourage all eligible members to cast their vote and make their voices heard."

The CTSA currently has 750 members.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since WAGMI bought the club in April 2022. The first season saw a revolving door of managers and they just escaped relegation out of the Football League.

The following season Scott Lindsey and his squad defied all odds to reach the Play-offs and gain promotion after a historic day at Wembley.

A summer of change saw the majority of that promotion-winning team sold and now they are in the relegation zone of League One after a start first half of the season where they lost Lindsey and appointed Rob Elliott.

Voting Information

Members eligible to vote must have been registered with the CTSA by 22nd January 2025. Voting instructions have been sent via email, and members are encouraged to check their inboxes to ensure they don’t miss this important opportunity to have their say.

If any eligible member has not received the email, they are urged to contact the CTSA by emailing [email protected] as soon as possible.

The deadline for voting is Saturday, 1st February 2025, and the CTSA encourages all members to participate in shaping the future of Crawley Town FC. See more at https://www.ctfcsa.co.uk/2025/ownership-vote/