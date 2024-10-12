Crawley Town team news: Three changes for Reds as they look for three vital points against Shrewsbury Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reds are looking for their first win since August and their first win under new manager Rob Elliot.
Crawley are currently 21st in League One, one place two points above today’s opponents with a game in hand.
Shrewsbury have only won one game so far this season, a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient at the end of August.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town star believes Reds are not far away from 'clicking' | Crawley Town boss wants to win, but says performances are more important than results at this stage
And three players who played well in the EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon have secured their place in the starting XI.
Connal Trueman, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Charlie Barker all started in place of Jojo Wollcaott (International duty), Joy Mukena and Jeremy Kelly.
Barker came on for Mukena in last week's defeat at Adams Park and impressed. Mukena, along with Kelly, are on the bench.