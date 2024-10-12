Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are three changes to the Crawley Town side who lost to Wycombe last week as they look to get three points against Shrewsbury Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds are looking for their first win since August and their first win under new manager Rob Elliot.

Crawley are currently 21st in League One, one place two points above today’s opponents with a game in hand.

Shrewsbury have only won one game so far this season, a 3-0 win over Leyton Orient at the end of August.

Charlie Barker is in the starting XI to face Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And three players who played well in the EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon have secured their place in the starting XI.

Connal Trueman, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Charlie Barker all started in place of Jojo Wollcaott (International duty), Joy Mukena and Jeremy Kelly.

Barker came on for Mukena in last week's defeat at Adams Park and impressed. Mukena, along with Kelly, are on the bench.