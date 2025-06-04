Crawley Town to play Hearts in friendly at Spain training camp
The Reds fly out for their training camp on June 30, and will face a few days of hard training in warm-weather before taking on the Scottish giants at the Pinatar Arena. Details of how Reds fans can follow the fixture will be confirmed in due course.
Surprisingly, this will not be the first time that Crawley have faced Hearts. Despite the staggering distance between the two clubs, this will be the second time the two sides have met in the previous three years.
Crawley made the long trip to the Tynecastle Stadium in July 2022 for a friendly fixture which ended in a 2-2 draw courtesy of two second-half goals from Dom Telford.