Crawley Town are playing Hearts while in Spain. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crawley Town will face Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian in Spain on Saturday, July 4.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds fly out for their training camp on June 30, and will face a few days of hard training in warm-weather before taking on the Scottish giants at the Pinatar Arena. Details of how Reds fans can follow the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Surprisingly, this will not be the first time that Crawley have faced Hearts. Despite the staggering distance between the two clubs, this will be the second time the two sides have met in the previous three years.

Crawley made the long trip to the Tynecastle Stadium in July 2022 for a friendly fixture which ended in a 2-2 draw courtesy of two second-half goals from Dom Telford.