Barnsley visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday as Crawley Town look to get back to winning ways.

Scott Lindsey’s men lost their first League One game of the season at Wigan last week before losing 4-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Barnsley have had a mixed start to the season, winning one, drawing one and losing one league game. The Tykes drew with Northampton last Saturday but beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the Carabao Cup to set up a tie against Manchester United in the third round.

But what can Crawley expect from Barnsley? We caught up with Doug O’Kane, sports editor of the Barnsley Chronicle to give us an insight into Darrell Clarke’s side.

What is the likely line-up and formation be?

3-5-2: Slonina; de Gevigney, Pines, Roberts; Cotter, Phillips, Craig, Connell, Earl; Watters, Cosgrove.

Any injuries or suspensions?

Max Watters of Barnsley celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Barry Cotter, Sam Cosgrove and Matty Craig are slight doubts with minor injuries but Barnsley are hopeful all will play. Fabio Jalo, the Portugal under 19s striker, is out for longer.

What has Barnsley’s start to the season been like and what are their expectations?

Barnsley’s start to the league season has been a little bit disappointing. They lost at home to Mansfield, were poor at Lincoln even though they somehow won, then blew a 2-0 lead in a home draw with Northampton. But the 1-0 win in the EFL Cup against local rivals Sheffield United in midweek was their best performance so far and should give them some confidence and momentum. The aim, after two play-off losses in the last two years, is to go up but, although they have some real quality already in their squad, they certainly need a couple of extra attackers in before the deadline.

Key player

The idea of Max Watters being named key player would have been laughable to many fans until the last few days. The striker has endured a torrid time since signing permanently at the start of last season and was playing with the under 21s for most of the second half of the campaign. But, under new boss Darrell Clarke and with the Reds low on strikers, he has been given a second chance and started all three league games so far. He netted his first goal of 2024 against Northampton on Saturday then got the winner in midweek so should be confident returning to the club where he made his name. Other key men are midfielders Luca Connell and Adam Phillips – assuming neither is sold on deadline day – while right wing-back Barry Cotter has caught the key with some explosive performances.