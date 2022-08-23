Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils’ only win of the season came in this competition in round one as they beat League One side Bristol Rovers 1-0 to earn this tie.

It’s been a horrible start to the season for Crawley who haven’t managed to get going but a game against Premier League opposition is almost a free hit for Kevin Betsy’s side.

Their opponents Fulham have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their return to the Premier League, with draws against Liverpool and Wolves and a first win in their last game against Brentford.

Marco Silva may see the tie as a good opportunity to rest some of his first team players and give minutes to some of his youth and fringe players.

Fulham have been very active in the transfer window signing the likes of Bernd Leno, Kevin Mbabu, Issa Diop and Andreas Pereira. Mbabu and Diop are yet to start a game for Fulham and this cup tie could see them get a first start.

The last two times Premier League teams have come to The Broadfield Stadium ended up with underdogs Crawley winning both times and keeping clean sheets.

The first of these was a 1-0 win over Norwich in this round of this competition when Bez Lubala’s first half goal earned Crawley progression.

The most recent was Crawley’s unforgettable 3-0 win over Leeds in The FA Cup third round with Jordan Tunnicliffe, Ashley Nadesan and Nick Tsaroulla scoring.

Tsaroulla is expected to be involved against Fulham for the first time this season after recovering from an injury.

Tuesday nights at The Broadfield Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd tend to produce special atmospheres and any result is possible.

A capacity crowd getting behind the team will need something to cheer and the squad will need to produce a better performance than they have been doing to keep the fans on their side.