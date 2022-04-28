Crawley Town v Leyton Orient preview: Reds looking to complete double over the O's

The Reds one the reverse fixture 2-1 with goals from George Francomb and Kwesi Appiah giving Crawley victory on the road.

This game doesn’t have much riding on it with two teams who both know they’ll be playing League Two football again next season.

Orient come into the game in 13th place but defeat could see them slip to 15th.

Richie Wellens will be looking to recreate his incredible promotion season he had at Swindon while at Leyton Orient

While Crawley sit one place above them in 12th and will remain in 12th no matter what the result is.

The O’s didn’t have to play in midweek meaning they’ve had a week to recover from their 4-2 home defeat to Northampton last weekend.

It was a disappointing result for Orient who have improved massively since Richie Wellens took over as manager.

With only three losses in their last 13 games The O’s have improved massively since the beginning of March.

Orient went through a tricky period of not winning a game from December 7th all the way through to March 19th where they finally grabbed a win.

It was a bad run that saw Orient slip from play-off chasing to an outside shot of relegation but they have managed to steer themselves well clear of any relegation troubles.

Wellens will be looking to recreate his incredible promotion season he had at Swindon while at Leyton Orient and he’s certainly got his side playing much better than they had been and will be optimistic heading into next season.

As they look to end the season strongly they face a Crawley side who’ve been very good at home recently.

Four wins in a row at home and just one defeat in eight at The People’s Pension Stadium has seen a big upturn in Crawley’s home form.