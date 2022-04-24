Crawley Town player ratings

Crawley Town player ratings - Reds recent good run comes to an end at Mansfield Town - but who stood out for the Reds?

A day that started with the announcement manager John Yems had been suspended ended with a 2-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Mansfield Town on Saturday.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 2:43 pm

Stand-in manager Lewis Young said he was proud of his team despite the result after 'a long 24 hours'.

Here are the Crawley Town away fans' player ratings from the game.

1. Glenn Morris 8

Another good game and kept us in it with some great saves especially in the second half.

2. Archie Davies 5

Not able to get into his attacking game as was constantly defending

3. Ludwig Francillette 6

Has played better but was steady

4. Joel Lynch 6

Tried to get the team motivated and was solid at the back

