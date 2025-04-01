Crawley Town v Peterborough United team line-ups: Reds forced into one change as former Plymouth man comes into starting line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town can close the gap on safety to just three points if they beat Peterborough United at the Broadfield Stadium and Bristol Rovers lose to Birmingham.

Scott Lindsey’s men will be looking for their third consecutive win since the former boss has returned following wins against Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United.

And Lindsey has been forced into one change from the side who beat the Millers so convincingly on Saturday. Louie Watson hobbled off before half-time and will miss the game. He is replaced by Panutche Camara, who impressed when he came on against Rotherham.

Harry Forster is also out of the squad after he also picked up an injury at Rotherham. Dion Conroy is still out, but Lindsey said he was back in training this week.

Panutche Camara starts for Crawley Town against Peterborough United | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

Ade Adeyemo and Will Swan come into the squad as subs.

Peterborough have made three changes to the side who lost 3-1 to Reading on Saturday.

Before Saturday, they were previously unbeaten in eight in all competitions before that. Posh are currently 15th and none points clear of the relegation zone.