'Doubts' - Crawley Town boss gives injury update on key players ahead of Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reds are looking to make it three wins on the bounce since Lindsey’s return and close the gap further on safety.
But it looks likely they will be missing two players who played in the 4-0 win over Rotherham on Saturday.
Louie Watson, who started at the New York Stadium, and Harry Forster, who made a brief appearance as a second half substitute, both went off injured.
Lindsey said: “Both are probably doubts for the [Peterborough] game for sure. Harry Firster is probably a little more longer term than Louie. We will just have to wait and see.”
Club captain Dion Conroy has been injured since Lindsey’s return but has trained this week.
"It’s too soon for Tuesday but he trained today [Monday],” he said. “He was in and out of the 11 v 11s soo it was modified training but we are hoping to see more of him by the end of the week."