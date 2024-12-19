Crawley Town v Stevenage given new date following postponement due to safety concern
The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, February 11 at 7.45pm.
The original fixture on Saturday, December 7 was postponed due to safety concerns arising from Storm Darragh.
Any tickets purchased for the original fixture date will be valid for the rearranged fixture.
Tickets will be re-released two weeks before the fixture takes place.
