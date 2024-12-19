Crawley Town v Stevenage given new date following postponement due to safety concern

Crawley Town’s home League One clash against Stevenage has been rearranged.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, February 11 at 7.45pm.

The original fixture on Saturday, December 7 was postponed due to safety concerns arising from Storm Darragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any tickets purchased for the original fixture date will be valid for the rearranged fixture.

Crawley Town’s home League One clash against Stevenage has been rearranged. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tickets will be re-released two weeks before the fixture takes place.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.