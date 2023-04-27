Crawley Town v Walsall preview: Reds can confirm safety against struggling Saddlers

Crawley Town’s huge win away at Hartlepool means they have one foot in the football league and can confirm that with as little as a point at home to Walsall.

Anything other than a Hartlepool win against Barrow would also secure League Two survival for The Red Devils. Dom Telford’s brace gave Crawley victory in what was one of, if not the biggest game in the history of the club.

The job isn’t fully done yet though and Crawley will be keen to ensure they can go to Swindon on the final day with nothing to worry about. They face a struggling Walsall in what is their final game at The Broadfield Stadium this season, who have slipped from play-off hopefuls to 17th with just one win in 22 games in all competitions.

Former Reds man Mat Sadler is in charge at Walsall following the departure of Michael Flynn. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Saddlers are struggling and have recently sacked Michael Flynn and former Crawley left back Mat Sadler is in caretaker charge. His tenure started last weekend with a 3-2 defeat at home to Salford shuffling Walsall even further down the table.

A win for Crawley would move them just three points behind their opponents, which is remarkable given the points difference between the sides earlier in the season. Former Crawley man Isaac Hutchinson has been a bright spark in a poor Walsall season as he’s got six goals and six assists in 42 League Two appearances.