Crawley Town v Walsall - team news: Four changes from Cambridge defeat with former Dundee midfielder starting

Crawley Town are looking to stop their run of four consecutive defeats when they host League Two leaders Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium today.

Reds have been on a poor run and are looking to hit some league form as they look to climb the table.

Boss Scott Lindsey said this had been his toughest week in terms of selection after a much-improved display but squad players against Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy midweek.

But Harvey Davies and Ade Adeyemo are out with injury, along with Jay Williams and Danny Cashman, who are long term, while Kaheim Dixon is on International duty and Kyle Scott is suspended.

Scott Malone is in the starting line-up | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Scott Malone, Max Anderson, Kabby Tshimanga and Ryan Loft come into the side that lost 3-1 at Cambridge United last Saturday. Harry Forster, who picked up an injurt at Cambridge, is on the subs bench.

The Walsall team is in the embedded tweet.