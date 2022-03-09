Will Ferry. Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220803-233147004

Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2: 31 pictures of goals, action, crowd photos and Joey Barton

It may not have been the result Crawley Town wanted, but for the fans that were at The People’s Pnesion Stadium to see them lose 2-1 to Bristol Rovers, it was a cracking game.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:13 am

After going 2-0 down, Reds out up a spirited fight and deserved to get a point, but Jake Hessenthaler’s goal was not enough for John Yems’ side.

And photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.

1.

Joey Barton. Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220803-233620004

2.

Lewsi Young and Danie Bulman. Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220803-233635004

3.

Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220803-233656004

4.

Kwesi Appiah. Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220803-233708004

