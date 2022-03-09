After going 2-0 down, Reds out up a spirited fight and deserved to get a point, but Jake Hessenthaler’s goal was not enough for John Yems’ side.
And photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.
See also Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient rank For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @sussexworlduk