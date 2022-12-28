Crawley Town fans have been left angry and frustrated after it was announced Tom Nichols will be leaving to join League Two rivals Gillingham.

The club announced tdoay (Wednesday, January 28) the 29-year-old will be joining the Gills on January 1 for an undisclosed fee. The popular striker has not played for the Reds since Matty Etherington took over with rumours circulating he would be leaving the club.

At the time, director of football Chris Galley said: “Last week, we received an offer and some strong interest for Tom Nichols and we, as an organisation that believes in a collaborative approach, felt that this was an unnecessary distraction for Matthew’s first game in charge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the news the deal has been agreed has not gone down with Reds fans - here are some of the replies aimed at owners WAGMI United to the club’s tweet announcing the news.

Dan Maguire said: “Absolute joke selling our best player and one who knew the importance of the fans @WAGMIUnited you have officially lost the fanbase and all non internet fans can now prepare for relegation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jackdunn97 said: “Literally pushed out the door for backing lewis young I bet. Arguably our best player and main goal threat. Gone to a relegation rival. You’ve really excelled yourselves this time @WAGMIUnited killing the club day by day”

Lewis Young’s Red Army said: “Reserving judgement for the end of the window. If we’ve got a very similar, but better player lined up to replace him this may make sense.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Buss: “Wagmi out. You’re an absolute joke.”

Michael Fox: “Cannot see any positives in this sale but at least Galley could have offered the fans some explanation/rationale for this on paper strange decision to strengthen one of our relegation rivals?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@khuge said: “@WAGMIUnited you are ruining our beloved football club, I am so upset your decisions make no sense. We will be playing non league football next season (for the next 10 years after) thank you for all you haven’t done for this club!”

Stuart Cooke: “This is an absolute joke of a decision. @WAGMIUnited what the hell is going on. Stop hiding and start talking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Hughes: “ @SportsCheetah absolutely shambolic way to be handling OUR club. You cant blame the manager or players you are destroying the club. Wish Tom all the best. Huge loss for us. only stat you will be realising soon is that you have relegated us. #getout “

Carol Bates BEM said: “ How not to run a football club…. Absolutely unbelievable to sell one of our best players to a relegation rival. Words fail me.”