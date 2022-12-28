Crawley Town striker agrees permanent deal with League Two rivals

Striker Tom Nichols has agreed a deal with fellow League Two side Gillingham.

Crawley Town confirmed the news Reds fans have been dreading for the last few weeks. The striker will officially join the Gills on January 1 for an undisclosed fee - with rumours the fee is around £60,000.

Nichols,29, joined the Red Devils at the start of the 2020/21 season and instantly got the attention of Crawley fans when he scored the first league goal of the season in the 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

Nichols went on to have a fine season scoring 15 goals in all competitions, including a memorable hat-trick in the first round of the Emirates FA Cup against Torquay United. Nichols also provided 11 assists that season and was subsequently voted as Crawley’s Player of the Season.

Nichols’ form continued into the 2021/22 season as the striker hit double figures for the second season running. He made his 100th appearance for the club this season and scored an excellent goal in Crawley’s giant-killing Carabao Cup match against Premier League Fulham.

Director of Football Chris Galley said: “Tom has been a great player for this football club, and I would personally like to thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

