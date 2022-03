Kwesi Appiah gave the Reds a first half lead before Josh Davison equalised. Goals from Tom Nichols and Isaac Hutchinson then sealed the win for the Reds.

Photographer Cory Pickford was there to catch the action. You can see a full recap of the game here.

1. Crawley Town v Swindon Town. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220319-194627004 Photo Sales

