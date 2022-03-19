Crawley Town player ratings

Crawley Town player ratings - Hutchinson notches up first goal for club and top scorer Appiah adds to his season's tally

Crawley Town ended their run of no wins in five games with a superb 3-1 win against Swindon Town at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 5:54 pm

Goals from Kwesi Appiah, Tom Nichols and Isaac Hutchinson gave the Reds the win - but who stood out for the Reds?

Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings. You can see a full recap of the game here.

See also Revealed: The dirtiest teams in League Two, the club yet to get a red card all season and where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient rank | What is the most expensive away day in League Two? And where do Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town rank?

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Glenn Morris 8

Was uncharacteristically indecisive for equaliser. Opting not to come all the way for through ball, beaten at near post. Diving save to right from 25-yard strike was first pressing involvement. Was quick off his line after conceding, forcing early shots from players not set.

Photo Sales

2. George Francomb 8

Struggled to organise defence early on but gained control as wing backs pushed on. Incredible block to deny McKirdy certain goal on hour mark. Poor in possession playing out, another day could’ve resulted in more problems but some huge defensive moments to secure the win.

Photo Sales

3. Ludwig Francillette 8

Clumsy when trying to intercept or win possession early on, giving away needless fouls. Escaped red card for poor challenge on Williams. Cleared Williams’ dink over Morris off the line brilliantly. Rolled too easily by McKirdy who shot wide. Booked.

Photo Sales

4. Jake Hessenthaler 8

Brave performance at centre-half. Was too keen to drop deeper and had to be told to get higher on several occasions in the first half. Pushed into midfield after Davies sub. Could’ve made it three but curling shot from tight angle couldn’t find top corner. Solid performance throughout.

Photo Sales
League TwoNorthampton Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 4